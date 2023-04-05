The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.