It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sun…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to …
This evening in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…