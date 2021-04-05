Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.