Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.