Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North.