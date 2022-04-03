Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
