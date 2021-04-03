Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.