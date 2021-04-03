 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 3, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert