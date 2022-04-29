 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 29, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

