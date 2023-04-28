Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.