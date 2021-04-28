 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 28, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

