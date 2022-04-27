 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

