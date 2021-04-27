Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 27, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a h…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
This evening in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Fri…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Charlottesville folks should be prepare…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 de…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Charlottesville folks should see highs in th…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mainly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 6…