Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will s…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the maki…