Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

