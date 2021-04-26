 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

