Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 26, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East.