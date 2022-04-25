The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Charlottesville people will see temperatures i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Charlottesville folks shou…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temp…
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville …