Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 25, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.