The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Charlottesville people will see temperatures i…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. …
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temp…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Ch…