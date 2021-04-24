 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 24, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 96% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert