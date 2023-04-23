Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the maki…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45…
In our hurricane season preview, the meteorologists discuss the factors that will impact the number of storms that form this year and reveal t…