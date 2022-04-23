Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 23, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.