Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.