Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Ch…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Charlottesville people will see temperatures i…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degree…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expecte…