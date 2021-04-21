 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 21, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

