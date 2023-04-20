Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a lo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
As winter approached, few anticipated what was about to hit California. Mired in a serious drought, the state was suddenly battered by an onsl…