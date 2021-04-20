 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert