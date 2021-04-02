 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert