Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 d…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures a…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Charlottesville. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Rain likely. Low 41F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter o…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also clo…
This evening in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain showe…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. Th…