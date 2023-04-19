The Charlottesville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a lo…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, b…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…