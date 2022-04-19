Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will …
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Ch…
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degree…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Rain showers in the evening with clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Charlottesville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Charlottesville will see warm t…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph…
Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy s…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 54F. Winds S at 10 …