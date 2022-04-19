Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.