Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 19, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
