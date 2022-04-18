Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 18, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Monday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.