Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
