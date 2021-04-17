 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert