Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 17, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.