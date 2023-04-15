Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
