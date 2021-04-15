Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 5…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. P…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted…
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's wea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 61F. W…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected f…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature …
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.