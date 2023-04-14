The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
