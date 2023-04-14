The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.