Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.