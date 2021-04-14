Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 5…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. P…
Charlottesville folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect p…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted…
This evening in Charlottesville: Cloudy with showers. Low 54F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday's forecast is showing mild …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 61F. W…
The Charlottesville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: A few clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected f…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. We'll see a low tem…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature …