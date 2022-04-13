Charlottesville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 37F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the …
Charlottesville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. E…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low near 35F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's…
It will be a warm day in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Charlottesville …
This evening in Charlottesville: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an i…