Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Charlottesville. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.