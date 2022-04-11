Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

Today's temperature in Charlottesville will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.