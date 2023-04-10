Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 2:00 AM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The area will see gen…
The Charlottesville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Charlottesville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…