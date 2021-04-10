Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.