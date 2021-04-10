Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Charlottesville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
