The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Charlottesville community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in Charlottesville, VA
