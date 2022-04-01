Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today's condit…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…
Charlottesville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville tomorr…
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 21F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Charlottesville f…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degre…
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. Partl…
Folks in the Charlottesville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Expect…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Mostly clear. Low 33F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's…