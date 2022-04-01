Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2022 in Charlottesville, VA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Charlottesville could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

