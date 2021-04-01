Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in Charlottesville, VA
