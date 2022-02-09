This evening's outlook for Charlottesville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
