Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Considerable cloudiness. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Charlottesville Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit dailyprogress.com for more weather updates.

