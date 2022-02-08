This evening in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
Charlottesville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Charlottesville area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Charlottesville today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees …
Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold tempe…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Charlottesville area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Per…
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Charlottesville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degre…