Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dailyprogress.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

