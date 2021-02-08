 Skip to main content
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville

This evening in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.

