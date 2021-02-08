This evening in Charlottesville: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Charlottesville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit dailyprogress.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Charlottesville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Light snow gave a wintry touch to Central Virginia on Thursday morning, but it might just be an appetizer for the weekend system.
Confluence of fronts could create as much as five inches of snowfall
Snow will be the heaviest between 4 and 8 a.m. Sunday, and snowfall rates of one to two inches per hour are possible in heavier bands, the NWS said.
The cold is expected to hang around into the week and could combine with several fronts racing toward the area, creating a chance for more wintry weather Wednesday.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . Today's forecasted low temperature is degrees. Winds sho…
The cold is expected to hang around into the week and could combine with several fronts racing toward the area, creating a chance for more wintry weather Wednesday.
Dozens of area residents went sledding at Washington Park on Sunday afternoon as the snow turned to freezing rain.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Charlottesville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. We'l…
Dozens of area residents went sledding at Washington Park on Sunday afternoon as the snow turned to freezing rain.
For the drive home in Charlottesville: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Low 36F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…