Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Charlottesville

Tonight's weather conditions in Charlottesville: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Charlottesville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Charlottesville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dailyprogress.com.

Local Weather

